Woking manager Jermain Defoe was happy with his side’s performance in their pre-season friendly against Championship outfit Portsmouth.
The Cards produced an impressive display as they slipped to a narrow 2-1 defeat against a Portsmouth side three leagues higher than them.
“I thought it was an amazing performance,” said Defoe.
“In the first half we had two good chances early on and should have been 2-0 up.
“The first-half performance was exactly what I wanted. After 60 minutes I made the changes and the boys came on with the right attitude and the same intensity, so I’m really pleased. Overall, it was a really good performance.
“A lot of times players that don’t start can take it the wrong way and read too much into it, but the fact that the group of players that came on in the second half put in a performance and kept the level as it was is really pleasing for me.
“If you can have a group of players that's honest and willing to work, run, do the other side of the game and give everything, I can't ask for much more than that.”
Defoe was also happy with the quality his side produced against Portsmouth.
“I think we surprised them with our quality,” said Defoe.
“We competed when we had to, but I think the quality with the ball and without the ball was really good.
“The team looked really good, fit and strong, and that quality we've got with the ball is brilliant.
“To create those sort of chances against top teams like this is really pleasing.
“The players are happy. Even after the game they were really pleased with the performance.”
Defoe also praised his side for swiftly getting back on level terms in the first half through Harrison Sohna’s equaliser after they fell 1-0 behind.
“If you go a goal down it’s part and parcel of football,” said Defoe.
“There's going to be games where you concede two goals. You've got to stay calm, don't change the way we play and believe that we're good enough to get back into the game, and we did that.
“We scored a really good goal. That's what Harrison does – he scores goals. He's an honest kid. He loves his football, and that's why we wanted him here. He's got good experience for his age.
“He's a top player. He’s good with the ball, gets into the little pockets and scores goals, so he's going to be important for us this season.
“I’m happy with the players that were here last year, the new signings, the boys that are on trial and the younger players that came on. Everyone, to a man, I thought played well.
“Sean Adarkwa up front I thought was brilliant. When he had to be the focal point he was strong, and he caused problems and ran in behind. He's not even really fully fit yet, so to show that level of fitness and power that he showed for 60 minutes was really good.
“He's another one that's going to be important. I believe that when he's 100 per cent fit and fully on it he's going to excite everyone.”
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