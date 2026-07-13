Woking manager Jermain Defoe praised his side’s performance after they beat Sholing 2-1 in a pre-season friendly.
Goals from Caleb Richards and Ashley Clarke saw the Cards come from behind to beat the Boatmen on the south coast.
Defoe made 11 changes at half-time in the contest, with two different sides given 45 minutes each to impress.
“It was really good,” said Defoe.
“Obviously it was difficult conditions with the heat, but I'm really happy.
“I think both teams that played 45 minutes did really well.
“I’m happy with what we’ve worked on in training. The boys tried to implement that in the game, which was really good.
“Overall, the lads have worked really hard from day one of pre-season and to get that winning feeling is always nice.
“Tom Dryer was really sharp and dynamic. He's showed that in training. You want to try to get the ball to him in the final third and let him go and express himself.
“Everyone played well. Everyone, to a man, worked really hard and got what they needed to get out of the game.
“You want to try to manage the group. You don't want any injuries. It's still early days in pre-season, but I thought everyone did well.
“The main thing in pre-season is to try to get fit and strong.
“It was obviously nice to see the fans come out and turn up to watch a pre-season game. Even though it's not for points, you still want to try to give them something and win the game.
“The performance was really good and it's nice to win.”
Defoe was delighted to see new signing Clarke get on the scoresheet.
“That's the demands I put on him,” said Defoe.
“I've stressed the importance to the players when the ball goes wide to get in the prime scoring areas.”
Defoe is looking forward to facing former club Portsmouth in Woking’s first home pre-season friendly on Tuesday, July 14 (7pm kick-off).
“I’m very excited,” said Defoe.
“You look forward to that first game at home in front of the fans.
“It will be nice for the fans to see the new signings and to try to give them something to cheer about and look forward to when the season starts.
“It's going to be a good test against Portsmouth, but when you're at home, you have to back yourself.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.