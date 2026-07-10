New Woking striker Sean Adarkwa has spoken of his delight after joining the Cards from fellow National League outfit Wealdstone.
“I've played against Woking quite a few times,” said Adarkwa.
“I like the facilities here and the staff, as well as the football they play, the players they have and the manager Jermain Defoe.
“It's good that I’ve got National League experience because I'm familiar with the league, so it's not like I'm coming into the league fresh and don't know how to play in the league.
“I know how to play in the league.
“I've played against a lot of the teams before, so I think I'll adapt to being here well.
“It's very exciting that Jermain Defoe is the manager. That was an incentive for me signing because he can teach me a lot to sharpen my game, get goals, and help the team to progress this season.
“I think it'll be very good for me and for the other boys as well.
“I'm good on the ball and I'm a finisher. I like to get in behind. I'm not just a big target man. I can play as well and I want to get goals for the team.
“I want to get as fit as possible, get ready for the season and get firing.
“I want to get that first goal and then keep it going.
“I like to gel with my team-mates and create that bond.
“I think the sky's the limit this season. We can do whatever we put our minds to this season.”
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