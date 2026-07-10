Woking will host Sutton United on the opening day of the National League season on Saturday, August 8.

The Cards will then travel to Gateshead for their first away match of the season on Saturday, August 15.

Woking will enter the Emirates FA Cup at the Fourth Qualifying Round stage this season, which takes place on the weekend of Saturday, October 17.

The Cards’ first match in the Isuzu FA Trophy will be in the Third Round on Saturday, December 12.

The festive period sees Woking visit local rivals Aldershot Town on Saturday, December 26, before hosting Yeovil Town on Monday, December 28, and Scunthorpe United on Saturday, January 2.

Woking will finish their season with a trip to Barrow on Saturday, April 24.

Here is Woking’s full 2026-27 fixture list

All fixtures are subject to change.

August

Saturday, August 8: Sutton United (H)

Saturday, August 15: Gateshead (A)

Saturday, August 22: AFC Fylde (H)

Friday, August 28: Hornchurch (A)

Monday, August 31: Southend United (H)

September

Saturday, September 5: Hartlepool United (A)

Saturday, September 12: Altrincham (H)

Tuesday, September 15: Boston United (A)

Saturday, September 19: Kidderminster Harriers (H)

Saturday, September 26: Carlisle United (A)

Tuesday, September 29: Solihull Moors (H)

October

Saturday, October 3: Eastleigh (A)

Saturday, October 10: Harrogate Town (H)

Saturday, October 17: FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round

Saturday, October 24: Scunthorpe United (A)

Tuesday, October 27: Boreham Wood (H)

Saturday, October 31: Tamworth (A)

November

Saturday, November 14: Forest Green Rovers (H)

Saturday, November 21: FC Halifax Town (A)

Tuesday, November 24: Worthing (H)

Saturday, November 28: Barrow (H)

December

Friday, December 4: Wealdstone (A)

Tuesday, December 8: Harrogate Town (A)

Saturday, December 12: FA Trophy Third Round

Saturday, December 19: Eastleigh (H)

Saturday, December 26: Aldershot Town (A)

Monday, December 28: Yeovil Town (H)

January

Saturday, January 2: Scunthorpe United (H)

Saturday, January 9: Boreham Wood (A)

Saturday, January 23: Gateshead (H)

Tuesday, January 26: Worthing (A)

Saturday, January 30: Sutton United (A)

February

Saturday, February 6: FC Halifax Town (H)

Saturday, February 13: Carlisle United (H)

Wednesday, February 17: Solihull Moors (A)

Saturday, February 20: Kidderminster Harriers (A)

Wednesday, February 24: Boston United (H)

Saturday, February 27: AFC Fylde (A)

March

Saturday, March 6: Hornchurch (H)

Tuesday, March 9: Southend United (A)

Saturday, March 13: Hartlepool United (H)

Saturday, March 20: Altrincham (A)

Friday, March 26: Yeovil Town (A)

Monday, March 29: Aldershot Town (H)

April

Saturday, April 3: Tamworth (H)

Saturday, April 10: Forest Green Rovers (A)

Saturday, April 17: Wealdstone (H)

Saturday April 24: Barrow (A)