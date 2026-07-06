Woking have announced a partnership with Surrey Sports Park, which will become the club’s official training ground ahead of the 2026-27 season.
Located a short drive from the Laithwaite Community Stadium, Surrey Sports Park will provide the Cardinals with an impressive full-time training base. Players and staff will benefit from access to first-class pitches and facilities, including a dedicated strength and conditioning gym, player and staff dining facilities, and exclusive use of changing rooms throughout the season.
Securing a permanent training base marks an important milestone for the club. The partnership will ensure the club has a professional, high-performance environment that supports player development, preparation, and wellbeing on and off the pitch.
Woking managing director Robin Byrne said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Surrey Sports Park. Establishing a permanent training base is an important step for the football club, giving our players and staff access to outstanding facilities just a short distance from our stadium.
“This partnership is about much more than training. Surrey Sports Park shares our ambition to have a positive impact within the local community, and we’re excited by the opportunities to work together across sport, education and community engagement.”
A Surrey Sports Park spokesperson said: “We are proud to partner with Woking FC and create opportunities that enrich student experience, support research and strengthen our connection with the local community.
“Together, the organisations will explore ways to increase participation in sport, support health and wellbeing initiatives and create opportunities for young people across Surrey.
“The partnership will also open opportunities for further collaboration through Surrey Sports Park, one of the UK’s leading university sport and leisure destinations.”
The agreement strengthens the relationship between Woking Football Club and Surrey Sports Park, creating a platform for collaboration across football, education and community engagement.
By Benjamin Parker
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