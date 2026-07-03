Woking News & Mail multimedia sports reporter Tom White speaks to The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen to get the inside scoop on Portsmouth ahead of their friendly at Woking on Tuesday, July 14 (7pm kick-off).
“Portsmouth started their pre-season with a 2-0 win at Woking last summer, followed by a win at Farnborough 24 hours later, and Pompey boss John Mousinho has opted for a similar schedule this summer with the Blues opening their pre-season at Woking before travelling to Aldershot Town 24 hours later,” said Allen.
“The opening game of pre-season is a chance for new players to impress, and last summer at Woking Pompey new boy Adrian Segecic caught the eye on his debut with a goal and an impressive performance.
“Odin Bailey is the only new arrival at Fratton Park so far this summer, and will hope to make his mark.
“Mousinho has worked wonders to keep Pompey in the Championship over the past two seasons, and the club have increased their playing budget this summer to try to push on.
“However, Pompey cannot compete with the budgets of some of the other clubs in the Championship, particularly those who benefit from the Premier League’s parachute payments.”
Woking manager Jermain Defoe will be facing one of his former sides, having enjoyed a one-year spell at Fratton Park in 2008, although Allen said Defoe left Pompey under a cloud.
“Defoe wanted to return to Tottenham and tried to force the move,” said Allen.
“There is a right way to leave a club and a wrong way.
“However, time is a healer and a lot of water has passed under the bridge since then.
“Defoe was a fantastic striker, and it was a privilege for Pompey to have him for a year. Pompey fans will wish him well at Woking.”
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