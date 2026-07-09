Woking have announced the signing of striker Sean Adarkwa from fellow National League side Wealdstone on a one-year deal, with the option of a further year.
A product of West Ham United’s academy, Adarkwa arrives at the Laithwaite Community Stadium with National League experience and becomes the latest attacking addition to Woking manager Jermain Defoe’s squad ahead of the new season.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “Sean’s a player I’ve been looking at for a long time, maybe five years.
“He has the potential to be as good a number nine as any in the division, and Jermain’s expertise can really help him develop.
“Sean’s addition gives us real depth, pace, size, creativity and goals. We’re excited to welcome him to Woking.”
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