Woking director of football Jody Brown has issued a statement to the Cards’ supporters following the departure of previous manager Jermain Defoe on Thursday evening.
“Jermain Defoe was an outstanding player, scored a vast number of goals, and is a very likeable guy,” said Brown.
“The feeling I get from within the football industry and its global support is not one of great surprise, but of course our own fanbase want and deserve some kind of clarity.
“The recommendation to appoint Jermain as manager was mine, and I take full responsibility for it.
“After meeting with him on several occasions, I believed he was the right person to lead the club into an exciting new era.
“As we have seen many times before, success as a player does not always translate into management and leadership. I sincerely hope to see him succeed in whichever direction he follows.
“I do not intend to discuss internal matters more than necessary or attribute blame. I’ve seen the speculation. Instead, I want to make clear that the club was fully committed to supporting Jermain in every sense throughout his time in the role.
“All player recruitment, staffing decisions and football matters were heavily influenced by Jermain, and he was given the necessary operational and board support. In any organisation there are processes to follow. Just days before his departure, the club were delighted to finalise the signing of an excellent player identified by Jermain, again illustrating the support the club had given right up until his final day.
“Jermain’s feedback was always positive, and he regularly expressed his enthusiasm and excitement for the season, both publicly and privately. I can therefore appreciate the surprise and subsequent speculation surrounding his sudden departure.
“However, in recent weeks there had been feedback from across the club, including players, staff and other departments, regarding growing concerns. To better understand the situation, I asked Jermain and Paul for a brief report outlining the squad’s current depth, recruitment targets and any operational challenges, so we could provide the support required and accelerate preparations for the season. That report was requested on more than one occasion but was never received.
“A meeting was subsequently scheduled involving the directors, manager, assistant manager and head of operations to review preparations for the season. Neither Jermain nor his assistant attended that meeting or that day’s training session. Throughout his tenure, Jermain had never communicated any serious concerns directly to me, so I am not going to speculate on his reasons.
“Every football club faces challenges. Players want more game time, improved contracts or transfers. The media team might want better equipment, the medical department more interns, the strength and conditioning staff larger gym space. and the car park attendants may want more coffee. But people do not just fail to turn up.
“The experience has highlighted lessons for myself and the club, particularly around communication with Jermain and his representatives throughout the four months and six matches he was with us. Throughout that period, the club’s objective remained the same: to support the players and staff and give the project every opportunity to succeed.
“I wish Jermain every success in the future and thank him and his staff for their efforts.
“Our focus is now firmly on Woking Football Club and everyone who cares about it, while maintaining the standards, culture and preparations required ahead of the new season.”
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