Woking chairman Todd Johnson has issued a statement to the Cards’ supporters following the departure of previous manager Jermain Defoe on Thursday evening.
“Firstly, I want to acknowledge the disappointment many of you are feeling following the managerial change so close to the start of the National League season,” said Johnson.
“I can assure you that every decision made by the club is taken with the best long-term interests of Woking Football Club, at its heart.
“I also want to reassure every supporter of one thing: Woking Football Club remains in a strong position, and our ambitions have not changed.
“Over the past 18 months, we have worked hard to build a football club with solid foundations, clear direction and a sustainable future.
“Those foundations are built on the collective efforts of our staff, players, volunteers, partners and, most importantly, our supporters.
“Throughout its history, Woking Football Club has overcome challenges because of the strength, resilience and unity of its people, supporters, staff, volunteers and players. I have every confidence we will do so again.
“As chairman, I remain fully committed to this football club, to our long-term vision, and to delivering success on and off the pitch. My commitment is unwavering, and the announcement does not alter our ambitions in any way.
“Your support has always been our greatest strength, and together we will move forward with confidence and determination.”
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