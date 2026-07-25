Woking have appointed Craig Ross and Jake Hyde in interim charge of the first team following the departure of previous manager Jermain Defoe.
The pair will oversee first-team operations on an interim basis, as the Cards continue their preparations ahead of their opening game of the 2026-27 National League season at home to Sutton United on Saturday, August 8.
Ross and Hyde are no strangers to the role, having taken interim charge in March 2026 and earning 17 points from ten National League matches.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “Craig and Jake have been an important part of this football club for a long time.
“They know the players and the environment exceptionally well. They have the full confidence of everyone at the football club, most importantly the players and support staff.
“They’ll do everything to ensure the group gets to where it needs to be for the start of the season, providing the leadership and continuity we need.
“I know they’ll have the full backing of the players and our supporters.”
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