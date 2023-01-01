A SELLOUT crowd of 5,297 at The Laithwaite Community Stadium saw Woking complete a festive double over neighbours Aldershot Town on New Year’s Day to enhance their Vanarama National League promotion credentials.
The Cards had won 2-1 in Hampshire on Boxing Day, and then thumped the Shots 4-1 in the return on Sunday thanks to two goals – including a penalty – from Rhys Browne and one strike apiece from Jim Kellermann and Pádraig Amond.
Ex-Woking player Inih Effiong scored for Town to add to the goal he notched against the Cards on 26 December.
And for the second time in two derbies, Woking had a player sent off. This time, Jermaine Anderson saw red.
In the wake of the latest win, the Cards tweeted: “Woking are massive.”
See the 5 January issue of the News & Mail for match report, reaction and photos.