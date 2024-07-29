Woking Football Club have announced the signing of Jamie Andrews.
The 21-year-old midfielder joins the Cardinals following the expiry of his contract at Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion.
A Baggies academy graduate, Andrews signed a professional contract at the club in July 2021, penning a two-year deal. He was loaned to National League North side Leamington in December 2021, making three appearances for the club before returning to West Brom.
A successful loan at National League side Yeovil Town followed after joining in October 2022. Andrews made eight appearances, started every game and contributed to an excellent run of form for the Glovers, who picked up 13 points in that time.
Andrews made his Yeovil debut at the Laithwaite Community Stadium, playing the full 90 minutes as the Glovers eventually fell to a 1-0 defeat against Woking.
However, he was recalled by West Brom in January 2023 and he made his first-team debut, starting and playing an hour against Chesterfield in the FA Cup, as the Baggies ran out 4-0 winners.
Last season, Andrews was loaned to League Two side Grimsby Town, making 37 appearances for the club, including 17 starts in the league. He now joins Woking looking to make an impact in a talented midfield.
“It's a massive signing for the club,” said Woking manager Michael Doyle. “Jamie's a player I was aware of from West Brom, he played 30 games for Grimsby in League Two. When he became available, it took a long time to get him but we feel it's worth the wait and it's a coup with his age and profile.
“Jamie's six foot and a left-footed midfielder so we feel it gives us more balance in the team and we feel we're getting Jamie at the right time. We can help him develop and kick on, so we're absolutely delighted.”
Woking announced Andrews’ signing a few days after losing 2-0 at home to League One outfit Reading in a pre-season friendly last Tuesday night (July 23).
Doyle lined up with three home debutants in Ben Wynter, Cian Harries and Dale Gorman, with Harry Beautyman and Jacob Jones notable absentees.
As for Reading, they had former Card Jayden Wareham on the bench, bringing a total squad size of 23 for the fixture.
The game began with Reading dominating possession, forcing the Cards’ back three into action on a few occasions. First to get involved was Wynter, the first summer signing for Woking crucially intercepting from Basil Tuma as he looked to pull the trigger.
Dion Kelly-Evans put in a couple of crunching challenges on two Reading players, the versatile defender was playing in midfield but covering plenty of ground in the process. Some good work from Wynter down the right hand side nearly gave Charley Kendall a chance to go around David Button, but he lost his footing at the crucial time.
Woking’s trialist keeper was forced into action by Sam Smith after a neat through ball set him in on goal, but the effort was denied and regardless, Smith was offside anyway. There was then time for a Gorman free kick to force Button into a save before the first half came to an end.
After just short of an hour, Reading opened the scoring with an emphatic strike from Wareham. The former Woking striker received the ball just inside the box and drilled it into the near post.
Reading then changed almost their entire team, with Woking bringing on Timi Odusina and a trialist for the impressive Gorman and Harries. Kendall was then replaced by a trialist shortly afterwards.
But the away side continued pushing, and after superb work from substitute Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan to turn inside the box and be fouled, he squeezed his effort past the trialist keeper despite his best efforts to palm away.
A big save was required once again from the trialist keeper after Femi Azeez was in on goal, denying the attacker down to his left.
That was that, with Reading comprehensive winners in the end, but some good minutes in the tank for Doyle’s men.
Woking: Trialist, Moss, Wynter, Harries, Dyche (Odusina 62), Lewis (Smith 80), Kelly-Evans, Akinola, Gorman (Trialist 61), Kendall, Walker (Trialist 80).
Reading: Button, Rushesha, Ryan, Stickland, Dean, Craig, Senga, Elliott, Tuma, Camara, Smith.
Goals: Wareham (59), Ehibhatiomhan (75).
Attendance: 2,635.
By William Bewsey