KNAPHILL joint boss John Cook wants his team to build on last Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup victory and make their centenary campaign something to remember.
The Knappers overcame Brighton outfit AFC Varndeanians 3-0 at Redding Way in the extra preliminary round to begin their 2023-24 season in style.
Cook said: “It was a really good day. All the boys were fantastic.
“From minute one we came flying out of the blocks with some intense pressure to get the ball back when they had it.
“Jake Hawker, on his debut, showed exactly what he’s about. Seb Karczewski and George Pilbeam showed good traits from last season and I could only be pleased all round.
“The performance and chances created were really good, thanks to our coaches Marc Gorman and Ricky Mallet with all the hard work over pre-season.
“It’s just the start – but a good one from our point of view.
“Hopefully we can kick on and see where it takes us in the club’s centenary year.”