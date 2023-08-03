KNAPHILL have teamed up with the News & Mail to offer free admission for the young holders of a special ticket to this Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup encounter with AFC Varndeanians at Redding Way.
If you are aged under 16, cut out the ticket on Page 36 of the August 3 issue of the News & Mail, take it to Redding Way on Saturday and you will be admitted to the extra preliminary round match against Brighton-based Varndeanians for free.
Please note that only one under-16 will be admitted free for each ticket presented at the ground.
Knaphill spokesman Matt Fance said: “This is a huge game for us.
“It’d be great to see as many people as possible at the ground on Saturday.
“We’ve partnered with the News & Mail to offer free entry for under-16s who cut out the ticket that’s in the newspaper.
“We’re aiming to create a buzzing atmosphere at the ground throughout the season, starting with the FA Cup fixture.”