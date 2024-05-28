Knaphill Football Club have held their awards evening for the 2023-24 season.
The awards evening took place on Friday, May 24.
The club award, presented by club president Dave Holloway and committee member Matthew Fance, was presented to Barry, William, Adam and Paul for all their voluntary work over weekends to keep the club’s ground maintained.
The clubman of the year award was presented by Knaphill chairman Chris Drane to committee member Matthew Fance.
The supporters’ player award was presented by fan Paul Hopkins to Aaron Burchett.
The top goalscorer award was presented by former Knaphill joint-managers Jamie Daltrey and John Cook to Jose Sani.
The players’ player award was presented by long-standing Knaphill player Zac Horkan to Zac Hawker.
A 100 appearances award was presented by former joint-managers John Cook and Jamie Daltrey to Zac Horkan.
A 100 appearances award was presented by former joint-managers John Cook and Jamie Daltrey to Jos Barker.
The clean sheet record award was presented by former joint-managers John Cook and Jamie Daltrey to Jos Barker for keeping a total of 17 clean sheets during the 2023-24 season.
A joint-managers’ player award was presented by former joint-managers John Cook and Jamie Daltrey to Tom Drinkwater.
A joint-managers’ player award was presented by former joint-managers John Cook and Jamie Daltrey to Zac Hawker.
The Knappers finished in third place in the Combined Counties Premier Division South in the 2023-24 season and broke many records along the way.
Knaphill picked up 78 points from their 38 league games and beat Tadley Calleva 2-0 in the Combined Counties Premier Division South play-off semi-final before losing 2-1 to AFC Croydon Athletic in the play-off final to just miss out on promotion to Step 4.
For more information about Knaphill FC visit their website at www.pitchero.com/clubs/knaphillfootballclub