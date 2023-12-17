Woking have named former Republic of Ireland and Coventry City midfielder Michael Doyle their new manager.
Doyle, 42, was announced as the new incumbent of the Laithwaite Community Stadium hot seat this afternoon (Sunday, December 17). He spent part of last season as assistant head coach at Forest Green Rovers and was previously player/assistant head coach at Notts County. He become professional development coach at Portsmouth in June.
He has signed a deal at Kingfield until the end of 2024-25 season and is set to take his first training session tomorrow (Monday, December 18).
Woking chief executive John Katz said: “After an exhaustive manager search which included interviewing numerous candidates with impressive CVs, Michael was the unanimous choice of our selection committee.
“Michael is a serial winner and will bring that enthusiasm with him to the changing room and the dugout.
“We had the option to be safe or to be bold, and we took the decision to be bold with this appointment. Michael is a young, ambitious and dynamic manager, and our decision to be bold represents what this club needs to regain – ambition and dynamism. We believe in his track record of success in the Football League, how he wants his Woking team to play, and his plan to move the club forward.
“Throughout the interview process, Michael’s alignment with the club’s core values of hard work, humility and class were evident. His commitment to expanding the team’s presence in our community by playing exciting football on the pitch and building community off the pitch fits the club’s ethos.”
Doyle, who watched the Cards win 2-1 at Dorking Wanderers in the Vanarama National League yesterday (Saturday, December 16), has also turned out for Sheffield United, Leeds United and Portsmouth.
He said: “I was glad to be at the game yesterday. It was an important result first and foremost after the loss midweek [at Weston-super-Mare in the Isuzu FA Trophy]. There’s plenty to build on now going into next week and through the remainder of the season.
“Woking is a great club with a rich history. I’m looking forward to working with Ian Dyer and the backroom staff, with the players and the people behind the scenes.
“I’m also really excited to grow the club in the community and help strengthen and grow our bonds with organisations in and around Woking."
Dyer, who was caretaker boss following the departure of Darren Sarll last month, will resume his duties as assistant manager under Doyle.
Goalkeeper coach Marlon Beresford and player/coach Scott Cuthbert will continue in their roles – and Ben Turner joins as a first-team coach.