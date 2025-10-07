Dethroned as county champions they may have been, but Surrey are contributing a large contingent to England’s overseas tours this winter.
Four players - Gus Atkinson, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope and Jamie Smith - were included in the party given the task of winning back the Ashes for the first time since 2017-18.
Matthew Fisher and Tom Lawes are among the 18-strong England Lions squad who will play four matches in Australia, including providing warm-up opposition for England’s Ashes team at Lilac Hill in Perth from November 13 to 15.
Alex French and Ralphie Albert feature in the England under-19 party touring the West Indies next month.
Richard Spiller
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.