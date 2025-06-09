Last weekend, I joined thousands of Ahmadi Muslims to celebrate Eid Al-Adha at the Mubarak Mosque in Tilford, Farnham, writes Imam Usama Mubarik of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association.
The festival marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage where Muslims from all around the world gather in Mecca to purify themselves through prayer and rituals going back to the time of Prophet Abraham.
In a world of ever-growing divisions and differences, the rites of Hajj are a reminder of what humanity can achieve if we all unite under a common belief. At Hajj, Muslims stand together and perform the prescribed rituals alongside one another, with no thought of caste, colour, ethnicity, race or nationality.
Indeed, the Prophet Muhammad (on whom be peace) said in his last sermon: "All mankind is from Adam and Eve, an Arab has no superiority over a non-Arab nor a non-Arab has any superiority over an Arab; also a white has no superiority over a black nor a black has any superiority over a white except by piety and good action.”
We’re reminded about Prophet Abraham, who was willing to sacrifice his beloved son in obedience to God’s command. As he was about to carry out God’s command, God instructed that a ram be sacrificed instead, symbolising that true sacrifice lies in sincere willingness and submission to a higher purpose.
Just as Prophet Abraham was ready to sacrifice the thing most beloved to him, we must forego our personal desires, our egos and all thoughts of pride based merely on race, nationality or ethnicity. We all share the same God, the same land and the same desire of living together in peace.
I'm always inspired by the prayers and words of His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, who delivered the Eid sermon last Friday.
At the centenary event of the first mosque in London last year, His Holiness prayed: May Allah the Almighty enable all of us, irrespective of our faith or beliefs, to play our respective roles in the creation of a society where people of all religions, ethnicities and backgrounds live harmoniously and manifest grace and love to one another.”
With this sentiment in mind, we must unite with the belief that we all share the same God and the same spiritual forefather, Abraham.
In a country where Jews, Muslims and Christians reside, this Eid is a reminder that we must focus on the things common to us, not those that divide us.
