I spoke in the House of Commons earlier this year to propose Sara’s Law as part of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill. The aim is simple but vital: to address the postcode lottery in how we protect vulnerable children across the country.
At the moment, the help a child receives too often depends not on their needs, but on where they live, and the local council’s thresholds for intervention. One child may receive swift support; another may be left in danger. This has to change.
Sara’s Law would introduce national standards for when professionals intervene and make automatic referrals, helping ensure we don’t miss opportunities to protect children before it’s too late. I named it in Sara’s memory because I want her legacy to be change and to help ensure no child suffers as she did.
Although the Government didn’t adopt the amendment in the Commons, I’m very grateful to Liberal Democrat peer Shaffaq Mohammed, Baron Mohammed of Tinsley, who has now picked it up in the House of Lords. It’s due to be debated there today (12 June).
I’ll keep working to push for its adoption. Children’s safety shouldn’t depend on their postcode.
Stepping Down as a Councillor
After 16 years on Surrey County Council and 14 years on Woking Borough Council, I’ve now stepped down from both roles.
Woking is my home, I grew up in Goldsworth Park and Horsell, and it’s been an honour to serve our community.
I’ve loved working with residents to improve our area, from championing better local services to supporting local charities like the York Road Project during my time as Mayor.
But after being elected as Woking’s MP last July, it became clear that I couldn’t continue doing both jobs properly. Being an MP is a full-time job, and one I take incredibly seriously.
I’d hoped to step down ahead of May’s local elections to minimise the cost to the council, but that wasn’t possible after the Government approved Surrey County Council’s request to cancel this year’s elections as part of local government reorganisation.
That means by-elections will now take place on 10 July, almost exactly a year since I was elected to Parliament.
I’m proud of what we’ve achieved locally, and I’m confident that my two excellent successors, Deborah Hughes and Louise Morales, will continue that work.
They’re both experienced councillors who care deeply about our community, and I hope residents will support them at the ballot box.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.