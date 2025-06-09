Surrey County Council is responsible for our roads, and it has a vested interest in reducing car usage to reduce carbon emissions, air pollution and, of course, potholes. The more people walk or cycle, the fewer potholes in our roads, writes Peter Goodman of Farnham Cycle Campaign
Farnham Cycle Campaign has been testing the BetterPoints app and is very impressed with its ability to understand which method of transport is being used. And we have earned some shopping vouchers whilst doing the research!
So, we would like to encourage people outside of walking distance to get the app, cycle into town, and get paid for being green. To help people cycle, we have put together a webpage called Give it a Go! on our website. This page provides all sorts of information to overcome issues that might put you off getting on two wheels, like where to park your bike.
Voluntarily reducing car usage must be the key to "fixing Farnham's traffic", as the town centre is not going to get any bigger. We have four new housing estates coming, and our shops are already struggling with the congestion.
The current roadworks are not holding up the traffic during the daytime — it is the new road layout. And this will persist even after the roadworks to widen the pavements have long gone.
Hoops Velo bike shop will be running a free Dr Bike repair session in Gostrey Meadow, from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, June 14.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.