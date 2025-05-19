Over the last few weeks, I have spent Sunday evenings relaxing in front of the television watching Britain’s Got Talent on ITV.
As we approach the final at the end of May, the variety of talent on show has been inspirational, moving, scary, funny and sometimes just bizarre!
The final promises to be full of variety with the likes of a young guitarist, a comedy act, a dance group with the great name ‘Ping, Pong, Pang’, and a very gifted choir made up of people involved in the Post Office Scandal.
Whilst many of us may not have the ability or the desire to go on stage, the show reminds us that we all have gifts and talents that we can use in life.
Some of us are gifted at art or public speaking. Others may be talented at administration or hospitality. Maybe we have valued those who listen attentively or care compassionately.
The Apostle Paul reminds us that God has given us all gifts through which we can bless others and build each other up. In his illustration of the human body and its many parts he emphasises the value of the less showy gifts as well as those that get noticed.
So, if you sit down and watch Britain’s Got Talent, why not reflect on what gifts you have, recognise your talents and use them to bring joy, comfort or help to others. For we all have gifts, we all need one another, and I believe we are all treasured by God.