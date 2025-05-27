Over the past two weeks, I’ve been tackling issues of local and national significance. From holding those responsible for Woking’s financial collapse to account, voting on sensitive legislation, and securing a U-turn from Surrey County Council on SEND support, I’ve been focused on doing the right thing for Woking and beyond.
Taking the first steps to strip former Woking Council CEO of OBE
Ray Morgan, former chief executive of Woking Borough Council, has been identified in a damning public interest report as the chief architect of the financial mismanagement that left the council effectively bankrupt, with £2 billion in debt.
Following my speech in the House of Commons, I have now formally requested the removal of Ray Morgan’s OBE. I pressed for a debate on whether honours should be withdrawn when serious failures in public office come to light.
The Leader of the House, Lucy Powell MP, agreed on the need for accountability, directing me to the Honours Forfeiture Committee.
I’ve since written to the Honours Secretariat, formally requesting that Mr Morgan’s OBE be revoked. Public honours should reflect integrity and service. Given the cuts to local services and council tax hikes caused by this failure, it is only right that those responsible are held accountable.
Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill
On Friday 16 May, I had to vote on the Second Reading of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill.
This is the most difficult piece of legislation I’ve faced.
I’ve received many heartfelt messages from constituents on both sides. Thank you to everyone who shared their personal experiences.
It is obvious, however, that I cannot vote both ways.
After meeting families from Woking and beyond, whose relatives wanted to die with dignity but could not, I have voted in favour to honour their plea. I voted this way to ensure that the suffering of their loved ones is not forced upon others.
MPs debated amendments from the bill committee and agreed one that strengthens protection for doctors and health practitioners who don’t want to implement assisted dying, preventing them being forced to act against their beliefs. It also allows for a second independent doctor’s assessment.
The House of Commons is due to discuss this bill again on 13 June.
Surrey County Council U-turn on SEND response policy
Surrey MPs were recently informed by the Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Cllr Clare Curran, that the council would stop responding to MPs’ casework on appeals about school places, SEND, and school transport.
At a county council meeting I challenged this decision. Highlighting the more than 40 active cases in my inbox, I questioned how this aligns with the council’s “leave no one behind” approach.
I welcomed Cllr Curran’s apparent U-turn: “I absolutely am not closing down any channels of communication with our MPs and I’m happy to hear from them.”
Soon afterwards, she was removed from her cabinet role.
This is a critical issue across Surrey. I’m pleased I can continue supporting residents with these concerns.
