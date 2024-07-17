More than 6,000 Scouts and Guides from Surrey enjoyed an action-packed weekend of activities at the end of June.
Woking District Scouts took part in the Scoutabout at the South of England Showground in West Sussex. The event celebrated 40 years since it first took place at Ardingly in 1984.
Boys and girls aged 10 to 14 had the opportunity to take part in more than 150 activities across three days. Activities included bus driving, car driving, bungee running, kayaking, archery, air rifle shooting and more.
New friends were made and it was all possible thanks to the hard work of 1,500 adult volunteers from across the county. Scoutabout welcomed Mid Sussex radio on the Sunday, where Iain Ridgley presented the show live from the Norfolk Pavilion and interviewed Scouts.
County Youth Commissioner for Surrey Scouts, Marcus Martin-Burns said: “Seeing 5,000 Scouts & Guides all together for one weekend at Scoutabout has been truly awesome.
“Giving them the opportunities to learn skills for life, make new friends and discover new activities.
“From Archery to Zorbing, Scoutabout had it all and a big thank you goes to all the leaders and service crew who made this weekend possible.”
On the Friday night, Sour Kix played for the camp at the opening ceremony and on the Saturday night Doubting Thomas and The Ariston played on stage. Over the weekend, Scoutabout FM was broadcasting and there were various competitions.
“I liked the dunk tank because it was nice getting wet in this hot weather,” said 10-year-old Rosalie from Woking district (7th Woking).
Officials thanked Guildford Flames, Bentley Copse Activity Centre, Airfix and Surrey Sports Park prize donations. Woking Scouts is made up of 14 Scouts groups from across the borough. For more information, visit https://wokingscouts.org.uk/