POLICE officers are appealing for witnesses following a crash on the M25 that caused serious injuries, near the Wisley interchange on Wednesday morning.
“A white Mercedes Sprinter van and a black Mercedes car were involved in the collision, which took place at around 10:30am on the anticlockwise carriageway between junction 11 and junction 10,” said a press office spokesperson.
“Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries. Their next of kin have been informed.”
One of the men was taken by air ambulance to St George’s Hospital.
The incident saw the eastbound carriageway of the motorway closed between junction 11 and junction 10 for hours, with traffic heavily congested on local routes as cars diverted from the M25.
If you witnessed the incident or have dashcam or helmet cam footage that might have captured it, Surrey Police would like you to contact them, quoting PR/45230048223, via webchat https://www.surrey.police.uk/ or the online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
You can also call 101, or if you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.