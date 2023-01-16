THE new local Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park is to be opened by TV presenter Chris Kamara, just in time for February half-term.
The former footballer, pundit and co-presenter of the popular Ninja Warrior TV show – known for his “unbelievable” catchphrase – will be at the venue in Guildford on 2 February to welcome guests on the day.
“I am really excited about the opening of Guildford’s Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park; the reaction I see from guests who experience these venues for the very first time is just unbelievable!” he said.
“Ninja Warrior UK is a great family show and it is brilliant to be able to give families in Surrey the opportunity to come and try an adventure park. And, I still get to do the best bit of the job, which is to watch on - it’s equally as entertaining, trust me!”
Alongside him will be a number of professional 'ninjas' that people may recognise from the TV series. Among them will be first-time women’s champion Beth Lodge, who took home the title during the grand finale of Ninja Warrior UK Series 6 in October 2022.
The new adventure park on Thornbury Way at Slyfield Industrial Estate will feature a mix of adrenalin-fuelled TV show-style courses and inflatable runs inspired by the family favourite programme, and promises to combine fun, fitness and fire imaginations, with many discovering their inner ninja in no time.
Visitors from as young as five can choose from a range of amazing obstacles that will test their climbing, balancing and swinging skills to the max, and of course, try to beat the infamous Warped Wall. The Mount Sasuke climbing feature is an additional challenge for wannabe ninjas, and the enormous inflatable course with its tunnels, battle towers and assault course, promises even more fun, before a visit to the Ninja Café for a well-earned rest
“We’ve been overwhelmed by the response to our Guildford opening next month, and now our Surrey visitors will have the added bonus of meeting Chris Kamara MBE at the launch event,” said Tim Morrison, co-founder of Prime Leisure Group, operator of the new venue.
“We are very much looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming everyone from across the region to come and enjoy an adrenalin-fuelled, fitness-focused visit.”
Limited spaces are available for the launch event on Thursday 2nd February, and can be booked online at www.ninjawarrioruk.co.uk/guildford subject to availability.
All other dates, plus gift vouchers and party packages are now on general sale. Admission starts from £13.95 per person and £6.95 for Mini Ninjas soft play (under 5s).