Two men have been charged in connection with a ram raid at a jewellers in Old Woking Road, West Byfleet, last week..
Matthew White, 29, of Garfield Road, Addlestone, and Benjamin Brazil, 38, of West Drayton, Middlesex, have both been charged with burglary of a commercial property. White has also been charged with dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and uninsured driving.
A third man who was arrested was taken to hospital for medical treatment, where he remains.
The two men charged have been remanded to appear at Guildford Crown Court on 6 March.
Officers were called to Old Woking Road at 1.15pm following reports of a car reversing repeatedly into the front of Brooklands Jewellers, and three men wearing face coverings getting out and stealing a number of high value items from the front window display.
Pictures and videos of the incident quickly circulated across social media and police are looking to speak to any witnesses or anyone with photo or video footage that could have captured all or part of the incident.
If you have any information that may assist the investigation, contact the police quoting PR/45250011338 via the website https://orlo.uk/8Uywv or call police on 101.
If you do not wish to speak to police, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Police are aware of the impact that the incident may have had on residents and local business owners.
They would like to thank the community for their patience and support while officers were carrying out initial enquiries at the scene, and particularly thank those who came forward with information. No piece of evidence is too small in helping police build their investigation.
Surrey Police have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the incident, due to an injury being sustained by one of the suspects following a police pursuit.