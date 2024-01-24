Following the story in Peeps recently about the clock that graced Woking’s town hall in Commercial Road and later the Peacocks shopping centre, I can report that the mechanism exists.
Martin Pooley, head of operations at today’s Victoria Place shopping centre in Woking, phoned to say he has the clock mechanism.
He said: “The clock mechanism has been sitting in my office for the past 12 years or so.”
Martin said he would be pleased to pass it on to anyone who wants it.
I contacted The Lightbox – and its archivists Richard and Rosemary Christophers will be delighted to accept the clock mechanism for the museum’s collection of historic items from Woking.