A really sweet cat who is a bit timid is in need of a forever home.
Splodge, who is thought to be about two years old, was taken in at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham because his previous owner had too many cats to be able to look after them properly.
Debbie Pearce, from RSPCA Millbrook, said: “Lovely Splodge is a really sweet cat who is a bit timid when you first meet him, but ever so lovely when he gets to know you and enjoys a fuss being made of him.
“At the moment, we think he is best suited to a home where there are no other pets, although in the future you may be able to introduce another cat to him once he is settled.
“We think that he will be OK in a family with junior age children, as long as they are gentle with him.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Splodge, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook. Please remember that application does not guarantee adoption.
Once the Millbrook Animal Centre receives your application, if you are a suitable match they will give you a ring for a chat. They will then arrange a video call where you can show them your home.
For small animals, you will be asked for photos of the accommodation and a copy of ID.
For cat, dog and horse adoptions, appointments will be made for you to meet the animal.