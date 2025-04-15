A playful three-year-old cat needs somewhere to call home after changing circumstances left his owner unable to keep him.
Lovable Lentil adores affection and after some initial shyness, he will soon become your closest companion. The domestic shorthair would be a perfect fit as the only pet in a household with older children so he can have all the attention.
Debbie Pearce, from RSPCA Millbrook Chobham, said: “Whilst he does have previous exposure to cats with FIP (Feline infectious peritonitis), you shouldn’t let this discourage you as this doesn’t mean that he will get FIP himself.
“We have done all the tests we can, and kept him in the cattery longer than usual to make sure he is happy and healthy, and our vet is happy for us to look for his forever home now.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Lentil, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org to complete an application form, which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook. Please remember that application does not guarantee adoption.
Rose Emes