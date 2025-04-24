Two Mini Lop eared rabbits are looking for a forever home to hop right into!
Uno and Richard are a pair of neutered male rabbits around 18-months-old, they are brothers and get on well.
The bunnies will to live in a hutch that is 3m by 2m by 1m and have a secure run attached to it, with lots of rabbit enrichment to keep them busy and cardboard boxes to jump on.
Debbie Pearce from RSPCA Millbrook said: “Uno and Richard are a bit nervous of being handled but are making progress and getting used to being stroked. They will need daily gentle handling to get them more confident.
“Uno (white and tan lop) is more confident out of the two of them and will cautiously approach you first and Richard will follow, they really have come on leaps and bounds since first arriving here at Millbrook.
If you are interested in providing a home for the duo, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org to complete an application form. Please remember that application does not guarantee adoption.