Often it is in the New Year when people make resolutions but a few words from an Easter talk at a church jumped out at me.
The speaker suggested that seeing Easter as the start of your year might be a helpful way of looking at things. The reason for this is because of Jesus’s death and resurrection.
On Good Friday, Jesus’s lifeless body was laid in a tomb. But, thank God, that wasn’t the end of the story. On what we now know as Easter Sunday, He rose from the dead and was seen alive by hundreds.
Our best intentions and efforts can often fall flat and die. However, Jesus overcame death and if we hand over our lives to Him, He can breathe His resurrection life into us and give us power to live for Him.
I saw a powerful picture of this as I witnessed an adult baptism, also on Easter Sunday: the individual metaphorically dies to their old life as they go under the water and rises to new life in Jesus Christ as they come up from the water.
Why don’t you resolve to explore how Jesus can give you a fresh start?
Andrew Bates
Outreach Team Leader
New Life Church