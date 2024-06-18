A one-year-old crossbreed who loves fuss is looking for his forever home.
Zino is presently living at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham after his owner could no longer meet Zino’s welfare needs.
“Zino is a super sweet boy who loves a good fuss,” said Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce. “He walks nicely on the lead but can pull slightly at times, so will need an owner who is able to hold him.
“Off-lead, Zino is still learning to play. He has slowly started to get more confident and will now play with toys with his handlers.
“Zino is very sweet with dogs when walking with them and can be quite playful during off-lead play.
“He can live with children aged 12 and above, and we think Zino could possibly be a second dog – depending on introductions at the centre – but this dog would need to be either a neutered male or female.
“Zino would be quite happy as an only dog too, but he cannot live with cats.
“He will need a refresher in house training and car travel training. He will also need someone based at home a good part of the day to help him settle into his new routine.
“The time he is left will need to be increased slowly over time as he settles in. And he will need his own private secure garden.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Zino, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook. Please remember that application does not guarantee adoption.