A three-year-old Patterdale living at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham and described as a “super little dude” is looking for his forever home.
“He is a super little dude always eager to go,” says Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce. “He is looking for owners who have owned Patterdales, ideally determined Patterdales.
“Toby will be best suited to walking in rural areas as he can get anxious when there are lots of dogs around.
“On the lead Toby walks beautifully but can be strong despite his size. He does not mind walking with his doggy friends, but he is not interested in playing and prefers his own space, so would like to be the only pet in the home.
“He will need his own large and secure garden with 6ft fencing for off the lead play, he will not be able to go off the lead in public. Toby loves playing with toys so will need an ample supply of these.
“As a Patterdale he is very interested in wildlife and likes to chase small furry things, which is why he would not be able to live with cats!
“He could live with kids 14-plus and would like someone at home with him to begin with whilst he settles to home life. Toby needs a home that can keep him busy with lots of training and mental stimulation.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Toby, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook. Application does not guarantee adoption.