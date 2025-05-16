A cat who was abandoned with his mum and littermates in a bin bag and dumped on the roadside is enjoying celebrity after appearing on Channel 4’s Narrow Escapes, a programme about living on a narrowboat.
Hugo was rescued by the RSPCA 15 years ago when he was found on the roadside in Surrey. He was taken in by RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham who cared for then rehomed him to his now owner Andy Hamblin.
Andy said: “When I saw Hugo’s story, it was so sad I knew I had to adopt him. I visited Millbrook and fell in love with Hugo. He was just a kitten when I adopted him and ever since that day he has been by my side.
“I work as an artist and work from home so we have been together every day, he’s my little buddy. He’s such a loving cat he wants fuss all the time..”
Some three years ago, Andy and Hugo moved onto a narrowboat where Hugo has his own porthole cat flap and a special cat ladder to get on and off of the boat.
Andy added: “I think he’s going to be an absolute star! I’d like to raise funds for the RSPCA to give something back to the charity that cared for him as a kitten. So many people have taken photos of the cat flap or Hugo chilling on the boat I’m going to have a collection tin so people can donate to the RSPCA when they take a photo.”
Life on a narrowboat may sound different for a cat but Andy made sure to introduce this to Hugo slowly and steadily and now he says his pet loves the canal lifestyle.
He said: “He adapted to the boat really well. When he first came on the boat I would start by just running the engine for a bit and not moving anywhere for a few days so he could get used to the sound. After two or three days, he didn’t bat an eyelid.
“Ever since, he’s fine whenever I move the boat, he just lays down on his bed and has a sleep. He has his own little ladder at the back just in case he comes off so he can get himself back up but he has never needed it.
“He also has a porthole cat flap which switches sides and I can close it when we’re moving. He can come and go as he pleases but we’ve got such a close bond that he won’t go far and within an hour he’s back at the boat.
“I’m a continuous cruiser on canals so he’s used to the moving and knows when it’s time to set off again. I call him and he comes running back in and off we go. Then when we stop again he gets out and has a little explore – he loves it!
“You couldn’t want a more chilled, loving cat. He’s a really good companion and I’m grateful to have him.”