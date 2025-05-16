“Absolutely outrageous” tax charges slapped on people carrying out “simple home extensions” by Waverley Borough Council must stop, say residents and MPs.
The local Conservative group has dozens of residents have been unfairly hit with community infrastructure levies and stuck with huge surprise bills, forcing some to have to sell their homes.
The council has promised to carry out a review of the “complex legislation” first brought and has been lobbying central Government to reform a system it says handcuffs authorities.
It is a charge levied by local authorities on new developments and seen as an important tool” to deliver the infrastructure needed to support development.
It applies to most new developments of more than 100 square metres or more, or creates a new home.
Some may be eligible for relief or exemption, including residential annexes and extensions, and houses and flats which are built by ‘self-builders’.
The problem comes from the “strict criteria that must be met and procedures that must be followed, to obtain the relief or exemption” and can often catch people out.
Residents are blaming the council for being over zealous in how they are chasing down those who fall foul and end up paying when they shouldn’t be.
The council has previously argued that in almost all cases the extra fees – as per the law – are being handled correctly. They have also encouraged those who feel their CIL charge was misapplied to come forward.
Posting a video, MP for Godalming and Ash Jeremy Hunt said: “Waverley Borough Council are doing something absolutely outrageous at the moment.
“Unlike other councils they are exploiting legislation to slap an extra tax on people who decide to do extensions to their homes,
“I’ve had people say they’ve been suddenly told they have to pay £50,000, £80,000 without any warning at all.
“Listen to some of their stories and you will see why my neighbour Greg Stafford and I are pushing Waverley to end this totally unfair practice.”
One person said they had been charged £94,000 CIL” for a simple home extension” that has meant they’ve had to put their house on the market to sell as they are unable to pay it.
Karen Baxter said: “My conversion was a loft conversion and I’ve been charged CIL, not only on my own personal conversion, but on the rest of the hotel development that I’ve bought my house in. This is grossly unfair.
Anthony King: “I’ve been charged with my wife £55,000 for a very small extension on a one metre conservatory.
MP for Farnham and Bordon, Greg Stafford said: “The stories we hear from the people affected are absolutely appalling” adding they were “working to sort this issue out and to tell Waverley Borough Council that they really can’t tax people when they shouldn’t be.”
A spokesperson for Waverley Borough Council said they understand how complex CIL regulations were and how distressing it can be if residents are not familiar with the process.
They added: “That’s why the council’s executive is committed to introducing a discretionary review process – one that ensures cases are assessed fairly, thoroughly, and without undue delay.
“However, CIL legislation is complex, and it’s crucial that we take the time to develop a review process that is both robust and lawful.
“We are carefully considering the terms of reference for the discretionary review and the legal mechanisms available to us
“We have made changes to our processes to ensure that both residents and their professional agents understand when CIL may be payable and what the laws require them to do.
“In parallel, we are lobbying central Government with a number of suggestions for reforms to the CIL legislation – aimed at making the system more effective at achieving its intended purpose: delivering essential infrastructure for our communities.
“A detailed proposal for the discretionary review process will be brought to the executive in July.
“In the meantime, we thank residents for their patience as we work to develop a fair and financially responsible process.”