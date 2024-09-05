Squire’s Garden Centres Woking presented Horsell Residents Assocation with a special plaque marking the success of their ‘Love Where You Live’ programme.
Which saw a project at the site receiving a special award back in March. The presentation marked the culmination of a four month long project and concluded Squire’s horticultural programme for the current year.
Squire’s had awarded a total of £5,500 in gardening vouchers to nine local community gardening projects as part of its ‘Love Where you Live’ 2024 programme. It assists community gardening projects that educate, grow produce, or provide health and wellbeing benefits through horticulture.
Nine groups were selected for an award, comprising Squire’s vouchers enabling recipients to choose plants, tools and other gardening supplies. Over the spring and summer months the projects got underway, award recipients reported back on their progress. Highlighting their successes and how the award had been used to make a difference to local projects and people.
Project Co-ordinator from Horsell Residents Association, Caroline Hughes said: ”We were really delighted to be a recipient of a Squire’s ‘Love Where You Live’ award early this year.
“It has enabled us to fund project work that will assist our volunteers and importantly, benefit the wider community. We have been able to purchase gardening materials to support our project enabling us to make good headway – the award has made a big difference.”
She added that the award was used to purchase plants, tools and complete four large beds in the high street gardens, which were quite empty apart from weeds. As they are in an open sunny position, it was important to choose drought resistant plants.
The most popular were lavender, with some rosemary, dianthus, hebe and fuchsia. They were planted in May and have given colour and pleasure throughout the summer.