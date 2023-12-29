A lurcher called Larry is searching for his forever home.
The four-year-old is living at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham while he looks for his new family.
Millbrook’s Claudia Corner said: “Larry is a sweet but sensitive boy who can be easily startled.
“For this reason he is going to need an experienced home offering a calm and quiet environment.
“Larry can be unsure of new people at first but quickly becomes bonded with those he knows. Once he knows you he can be very bouncy and lively.
“Because of Larry’s sensitive nature, potential adopters will need to visit him at Millbrook regularly so he can begin to build a trusting bond before heading to his new home.
“Larry loves other dogs and is much happier when he is around them. We feel he is best suited to living with another dog in his new home.
“He could live with a confident, friendly, neutered dog. He loves other lurchers, so ideally he will find a lurcher girlfriend.
“Larry cannot live with cats or other small pets.
“He will need to stay on his lead when out on walks because, due to his sensitive nature, he may startle and run away. For this reason he will need his own private, secure, fully-enclosed garden with fences no lower than 6ft – higher if possible.
“Larry has spent a long time in kennels and we do not know much of his experiences before this. He may take time to settle into the home environment so ideally he needs a family with a stable routine who are patient and happy to give him the support he deserves and needs.
“He may also find sights and sounds of the wider world a little scary, so his new family will need to go at his pace.
“Larry may require house training and car travel training. The time he is left alone will need to be built up slowly as he settles into his new home.
“He could live with older secondary-school children who are used to dogs and understand that he is a sensitive soul who needs time, care and support.
“Larry is a smashing chap and we feel that in the right home, with the time and support he deserves, he will flourish.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Larry, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook.
Remember, though, that application does not guarantee adoption.