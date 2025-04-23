One Surrey charity is stepping up to ensure no disabled child is left behind.
Challengers has opened a new centre in Guildford to support disabled children left without school places amid Surrey’s deepening SEND education crisis.
The charity, which runs play and youth schemes for disabled children across the South East, launched its second “555 Service” site today (April 23) at its Stoke Park centre. The service offers full-day care for children aged five and over who are unable to attend school due to a lack of suitable provision.
The move comes as new figures show 1,800 children with special educational needs are currently out of school in Surrey.
Unlike other alternative provisions, Challengers offers inclusive care for children regardless of the complexity of their needs. The new Guildford site will support up to six children a day and marks the first time the charity has offered care to children as young as five.
Gen Dearman, CEO of Challengers, said: “Too many children with additional needs are falling through the gaps. We’re seeing an increasing number of families in crisis. Our 555 Service provides immediate support, helping children to thrive in a nurturing environment while giving their families vital respite.”
The charity has already seen how vital the service is, with their operation in Farnham attracting families from as far as London and Southampton, highlighting the demand for such care. Open from 9am to 3pm, the service provides a 2:1 staff-to-child ratio with trained carers.
One parent said: “I was sinking... then we started at Challengers. They are miracle workers. For the first time, I can stop worrying and breathe.”
SEND children remain more than twice as likely to be excluded from school, often due to unmet support needs.