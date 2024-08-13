A “gorgeous” four-month-old rabbit called Ziggy is looking for his forever home after being brought in to RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham.
“Ziggy is a gorgeous boy,” said Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce. “We had seven rabbits that came in from the same owner who could not look after them anymore.
“We are looking to home Ziggy with a spayed female rabbit. He is really easy to handle and very friendly.
“He has recently been neutered and will need to have separate accommodation to live in while he is being bonded with his new friend.
“His accommodation will need to be a 3m x 2m x 1m hutch and run, attached at all times.
“Rabbits are active and need to be able to hop, run, jump, dig and stretch out fully when lying down. They'll need enough room to exercise and stand up fully on their back legs without their ears touching the roof.
“They will need constant access to safe hiding places to escape if feeling worried. Rabbits are intelligent and inquisitive. If they are bored, they may suffer so they'll need daily exercise to stay fit and healthy and enriched.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Ziggy, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook. Please remember that application does not guarantee adoption.