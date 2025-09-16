Drivers in and around Woking will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A3, from 11pm September 12 to 5.30am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound, Ockham Road to Wisley Interchange, Lane closures for technology Installation.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M25, from 10pm September 15 to 5.30am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for remedial works.
• M25, from 10pm September 29 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for remedial works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.