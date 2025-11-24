Drivers in and around Woking will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from 10pm November 22 to 5.30am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10, Lane closure for Central Reservation works.
• M25, from 10pm November 17 to 5.30am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwisemjunction 10, Lane closure for Central Resavation works.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 10pm November 24 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound, Ripley to Painshill , Lane closure for Technology works.
• M25, from 10pm November 24 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10, Lane closure for Central Resavation works.
• M25, from 10pm November 25 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 10, Lane closure for Central Resavation works.
• M25, from 10pm December 4 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 10 to junction 9, Lane closure for surfacing works.
• M25, from 10pm December 8 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 10, Lane closures for surfacing works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.