Jeremy Hunt “faces a tight race” to be re-elected according to new polls that show Surrey could have as many as 12 new MPs after the General Election.
Only East Surrey’s Conservative MP and Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Claire Coutinho, is predicted to be safe.
Data published by Ipsos suggests the combination of big beast Conservative resignations and huge swings in voting intentions could drastically alter the political map.
Projections are based on Ipsos’ first MRP poll that uses a large-scale online survey of nearly 20,000 participants together with population data at a constituency level, to project which party will win individual seats at the upcoming election.
Currently, every single seat in the county is held by a Conservative, but Ipsos polling has the Liberal Democrats poised to win in Esher and Walton, Dorking and Horley, Guildford, and Epsom and Ewell leaning that way too.
The scale of the swings needed are huge, with the Conservatives holding majorities as high as 29 per cent in constituencies predicted to go to the Lib Dems.
Three seats, with what would normally be considered safe Tory strongholds with majorities greater than 30 per cent are also said to be in play. Runnymede and Weybridge, Woking, Spelthorne, Windsor, and Godalming and Ash are all toss ups, according to Ipsos.
According to Ipsos data the voting intentions for Woking are:
- Conservative, 35 per cent
- Labour, 30 per cent
- Lib Dem, 25 per cent
- Reform, 9 per cent
- Green, 5 per cent
Even among the seats Ipsos has staying blue, Ipsos says that Surrey Heath, Farnham and Bordon, and Reigate are only “leaning” Conservative. East Surrey – which was last won by Claire Coutinho in 2019 with a 40 per cent majority is “likely” to stay Tory.
Jeremy Hunt and Paul Follows were contacted for this story.