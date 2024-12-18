Woking MP Will Forster has questioned Sir Keir Starmer about the death of Sara Sharif during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons.
On Wednesday (December 18), Mr Forster asked the Prime Minister what steps the Government was taking to ensure that other children would not suffer Sara’s fate.
Mr Starmer said he was aware of the case and said lessons would be learned from the 10-year-old’s death.
Mr Forster said to MPs: “I know the Prime Minister is aware of the case of my constituent Sara Sharif, who was brutally tortured and appallingly murdered by her father and stepmother.
“I want Sara’s legacy to be one where she’s the last vulnerable child to be killed by people that should have looked after her.
“Will the prime minister ensure that an independent inquest and review is taken into Sara’s death and it’s held immediately in the new year so we can learn why public authorities failed, so we can ensure that it never happens again?”
Mr Starmer replied: “He rightly raises this absolutely harrowing case and it is important that all the lessons are learned.
“There is an independent process going on but we must be clear about overhauling children’s social care to keep young people safe and looking again about the framework for home schooling amongst other things.
“So we need to learn those lessons. We are taking steps. There is a process going on at the moment and I’ll update the House in due course.”
On Tuesday, Sara's father, Urfan Sharif, 43, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for her murder, while her stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, was sentenced to 33 years.
Sara’s battered body was discovered at her family home in Horsell, Surrey, in August last year. She had been removed from school by her family that April, despite teachers referring her to social services over bruising on her face.
The home schooling allowed the campaign of abuse by her father Urfan Sharif, 43, and stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, to continue “beyond the gaze of the authorities”, Mr Justice Cavanagh said on Tuesday during their sentencing.
Sara’s uncle Faisal Malik, 29, was also found guilty of causing or allowing her death and jailed for 16 years.