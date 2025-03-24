A full house gathered at Farnham’s former Conservative Club on Friday night to hear speakers from the Reform UK party.
Organised by the Farnham and Bordon Association, the guest speaker at The Ivy Club was Mayuran Senthilnathan, a practising NHS dentist and a former parliamentary candidate for Epsom and Ewell.
Ged Hall, chairman of the local branch of Reform UK, said: “We were so lucky to have Mayuran come to our association meeting, he is perhaps one of the best speakers in Surrey.”
He also highlighted the party’s rapid growth, stating: “The national membership and support for Reform UK has sky-rocketed in recent months from 15,000 at the time of the general election to nearly 220,000 today.
“We now have over 700 members and supporters locally in line with national trends.”
Topics covered by Mr Senthilnathan included the current Labour government, the war in Ukraine, and the UK education system.