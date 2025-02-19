Plans to create a single “mega authority” covering Surrey have been ruled by council leaders across the county.
Leaders from Waverley, Guildford, Woking and Surrey Heath were among the 11 that reached the agreement during a recent meeting.
The government recently confirmed that Surrey is among the first areas to take part in devolution to simplify and streamline local government. Elections have also been postponed until at least 2026 as part of the process.
Two-tier systems of borough and county councils could be thrown away with single unitary authorities created instead. The government argues this would not only be more cost effective but also shift power away from Westminster and towards local people.
“The government’s White Paper sets out their ambition to create strategic combined authorities under mayoral devolution, and within Surrey’s geography a single unitary wouldn’t meet that criteria,” said Surrey County Council leader, Tim Oliver, who was unable to attend the meeting.
A statement from the Surrey Leaders LGR Steering Group said it “remain[s] committed to working together towards submitting one bid for the County”.
Options still on the table include Surrey being made up of two or three smaller council regions, with possibly an elected mayor overseeing the whole county.
Spelthorne councillors recently voted on their preferred make-up of councils depending on whether Surrey would be split into two or three, but leaders across the political divide have warned shrewd councils should not be flattened by neighbouring council’s crushing debts.
Three leaders have raised alarm at being forced to pick up the tab of other councils, with Woking’s well-publicised issues being cited throughout.
Council leaders are aiming to meet weekly to develop an interim proposal, in line with government criteria, to be submitted by 21 March with a full proposal to follow by 9 May.