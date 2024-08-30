The focus was on the “fatal five” factors considered the main causes of serious injury or fatal collisions on our roads: dangerous or careless driving, driving while distracted such as by using a mobile phone, drink or drug-driving, driving at excess speed, and not wearing a seatbelt.
July is recorded as being one of the worst months for people being killed or seriously injured on UK roads. Officers carried out proactive patrols and stop checks across the road network to help raise awareness and prevent offenders having access to the roads.
Across both forces, 3,205 vehicles were stopped and more than 2,000 fixed penalty notices and traffic offence reports issued.
Officers made 188 arrests, and 170 drivers were reported for summons for driving offences. Meanwhile, 697 roadside breath tests were issued and 260 roadside DrugWipe tests issued to detect offenders who were drink or drug-driving.
Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit Chief Inspector Chris Tinney said: “Officers carried out increased proactive patrols across both counties to deter and catch offenders, to prevent serious collisions before they happen, and ultimately save lives.
“Operation Spotlight coincides with the rise in deaths and serious injuries which occur in July, with on average more than 2,700 people killed or seriously injured in the UK each July over the past five-year period.
“The roads are busier due to summer holidays and days out, and with more vulnerable road users such as motorcyclists, cyclists, horse riders and pedestrians on the road. It is all the more reason to drive safely and be more vigilant.
“Reducing the numbers of people killed or seriously injured on our roads is a priority for both forces.”