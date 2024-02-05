Woking Borough Council planning applications
Byfleet and West Byfleet
2024/0066: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. Beechend, 1 Birchdale Close, West Byfleet
Canalside
2024/0044: Installation of a freestanding telephone apparatus with affixed defibrillator and advert display. Land outside the railway station, The Broadway, Woking
2024/0043: Installation of advert display (attached freestanding telephone apparatus with affixed defibrillator) comprising single illuminated six-sheet display with automatic change of static images at ten-second intervals. Land adjacent to 26 Commercial Way, Woking
2024/0042: Installation of a freestanding telephone apparatus with affixed defibrillator and advert display. Land adjacent to 26 Commercial Way, Woking
2024/0045: Installation of advert display (attached freestanding telephone apparatus with affixed defibrillator) comprising single illuminated six-sheet display with automatic change of static images at ten-second intervals. Land outside the railway station, The Broadway, Woking
2024/0046: Installation of a freestanding telephone apparatus with affixed defibrillator and advert display. Land adjacent to 69-71 Commercial Way, Woking
2024/0047: Installation of advert display (attached freestanding telephone apparatus with affixed defibrillator) comprising single illuminated six-sheet display with automatic change of static images at ten-second intervals. Land adjacent to 69-71 Commercial Way, Woking
2024/0048: Installation of a freestanding telephone apparatus with affixed defibrillator and advert display. Land adjacent to St Andrew’s House, Gloucester Square, Woking
2024/0049: Installation of advert display (attached freestanding telephone apparatus with affixed defibrillator) comprising single illuminated six-sheet display with automatic change of static images at ten-second intervals. Land adjacent to St Andrew’s House, Gloucester Square, Woking
2024/0056: Erection of a two-storey side and part first-floor rear extension. Erection of a single-storey front extension and new porch canopy to side. 7 Broomhall Road, Horsell
Goldsworth Park
2024/0064: Formal consultation for details of a construction-traffic management plan, precautionary working methods statement, arboricultural and ecological information and surface water drainage scheme pursuant to conditions 6, 8, 11 and 16 of planning permission 2023/0570 dated November 9, 2023. Youth and Community Centre, Goldsworth Park Centre, Woking
Heathlands
2024/0055: Erection of an outbuilding. 59 Connaught Road, Brookwood
Hoe Valley
2023/1027: Proposed change of use from care home (C2) to supported accommodation for up to eight persons (sui generis). 14 Claremont Avenue, Woking
2024/0067: Erection of part single-, part two-storey rear extension with side roof light and two side-elevation windows. 7 Selwood Road, Old Woking
2024/0007: Proposed erection of two-storey extensions to the existing building and external alterations and to provide new entrance, office and administrative accommodation, communal rooms and one new bedroom with en suite facilities following demolition of existing conservatory. Cherrytrees, 15-17 Claremont Avenue, Woking
2024/0001: Erection of a single-storey front porch. 4 Ford Road, Old Woking
Horsell
2024/0062: Erection of a rear outbuilding (retrospective). 18 Ormonde Road, Horsell
2024/0052: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. Ellonby House, Elm Road, Horsell
Knaphill
2024/0008: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension and alterations to front porch. 3 Manor Cottages, Carthouse Lane, Horsell
Mount Hermon
2024/0060: Application to replace the existing area of copper roof with matching-coloured aluminium. Woking United Reformed Church, White Rose Lane, Woking
Pyrford
2024/0005: Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) and removal of condition 5 (sustainable urban drainage systems) and condition 7 (foundation design) of planning permission 2023/0268 (erection of part single-, part two-storey front extension and canopy over front door; single-storey side and rear extension and two rear dormers; raising of existing ridge height by 1.05m to provide habitable room within the roof space) to reduce the depth of the side extension. White Oaks, 20 Norfolk Farm Road, Pyrford
2024/0053: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single-storey rear extension. 26 Hamilton Avenue, Pyrford
2024/0036: Erection of a single-storey rear extension, one side dormer and alterations to fenestration. 11 Golf Close, Pyrford
2024/0061: Erection of a two-storey side and rear extension and insertion of one side roof light. 55 The Oaks, West Byfleet
St John’s
2024/0074: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 3.7m, maximum height of 3m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.4m. 9 The Rise, Elm Road, Woking
2024/0073: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the erection of a detached outbuilding. 1 Nursery Cottages, St John’s Lye, St John’s