Surrey Heath Borough Council planning applications
Bisley and West End
2024/0098: Outline planning application (all matters reserved other than access, layout and scale) for the erection of five residential dwellings, provision of access, associated landscaping and parking and demolition of existing buildings. Land south of Rosedene, Fenns Lane, West End
2024/0097: Insertion of front dormer and two roof lights to facilitate habitable accommodation in the roof space, following removal of chimney. 28 Fellow Green Road, West End
2024/0099: Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory, insertion of rear and side dormers to facilitate habitable accommodation in the roof space, following removal of chimney and alterations to fenestration. 28 Fellow Green Road, West End
2024/0128: Erection of two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension. 13 Old Acre, West End
Lightwater
2024/0122: Submission of details to comply with condition 2 (paint) attached to planning permission 2023/0955 for the erection of a new retaining wall and fence to the sides and rear (retrospective). 39 Colville Gardens, Lightwater
Windlesham and Chobham
2024/0113: Erection of a detached single-storey garage with flat roof following demolition of existing garages. 10 Sandy Lane, Chobham
2024/0106: Creation of charging zone, erection of electric-vehicle chargers, erection of canopy, substation enclosure and associated forecourt works. Windlesham South Service Station, London Road, Windlesham
2024/0120: Submission of details to comply with condition 3 (external facing materials), condition 3 (4) (sound insulation scheme) and condition 5 (AMS and TPP) attached to planning permission 2023/1025 for the demolition of existing front element and erection of front extension, recladding of roof and walls, ramp, alteration to fenestration and solar panels. Chobham Rifle Range, Station Road, Chobham
2024/0126: Application to vary conditions 2 (plan numbers), 3 (materials) and 5 (spaces) and/or remove conditions 7 (permitted development rights), 8 (badger survey), 9 (reptile precautionary), 11 (bat emergence survey) and 12 (trees) of planning permission 2023/1142 (demolition of existing detached dwelling and construction of replacement detached dwelling with garage. To relocate the proposed detached dwelling in the plot). Fairfields, Pennypot Lane, Chobham
2024/0130: Single-storey extension and alterations to existing outbuilding to form a single-storey dwelling with associated parking and works following demolition of existing outbuildings. 2 Poplar Avenue, Windlesham