Surrey Heath Borough Council planning applications
Bisley and West End
2024/0084: Conversion of loft space into habitable accommodation, erection of a rear dormer and installation of three Velux roof-light windows to the existing front roof slope. 18 Great Barn Crescent, West End
2024/0085: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension, conversion of garage into habitable accommodation with roof lights, changes to fenestration and demolition of existing garage. 9 Cuckoo Lane, West End
2024/0104: Certificate of Lawfulness (Proposed) for the installation of solar panels on the rear roof. 39 Malthouse Lane, West End
2024/0103: Prior approval for a larger home extension (schedule 2, part 1, class A) with a maximum depth of 8m, a maximum height of 2.85m and an eaves height of 2.85m. Ferndale, Halebourne Lane, West End
Windlesham and Chobham
2024/0041: Erection of replacement 2.4m-high weldmesh fencing to the north/northeast and south boundary along with pedestrian and vehicle gates and 3m weldmesh fencing to internal basketball court and adjacent garden. Wishmore Cross Academy, 55 Alpha Road, Chobham
2024/0064: Dismantling of photomultiplier tube, electricity pole and one cable span. Land at and to the rear of April Cottage, Pennypot Lane, Chobham
2024/0088: Prior approval for two larger home extensions (schedule 2, part 1, class A), one with a maximum depth of 8m, one with a maximum depth of 7.7m, both with a maximum height of 3.94m and an eaves height of 2.4m. Englefield Farm, Sandpit Hall Road, Chobham
2024/0095: Submission of details to comply with conditions 23 (landscape and ecological management plan), 26 (bat survey) and 27 (dormice survey) pursuant to outline planning permission 2015/0590 allowed on appeal dated July 26, 2017. Heathpark Wood, east of Heathpark Drive, Windlesham