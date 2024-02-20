2024/0075: Erection of a two-storey side extension and part single-, part two-storey rear extension. Proposed first-floor rear terrace following alterations to existing roof terrace. Addition of one front dormer window and one rear dormer window with partial loft conversion, insertion of four front roof lights and one rear roof light. Alterations to rear patio and fenestration. Alterations to existing vehicular access and creation of new pedestrian access. Elmwood, Elmstead Road, West Byfleet