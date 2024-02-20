Woking Borough Council planning applications
Horsell
2024/0095: Erection of a two-storey rear extension with two rear roof lights and render finish following demolition of existing verandah. 19 High Street, Horsell
2024/0089: Erection of a single-storey rear extension, insertion of photovoltaic solar panels to side and front elevations and installation of slab for an air-source heat pump to rear garden. 4 Bury Close, Horsell
Knaphill
2024/0087: Erection of a rear outbuilding. 6 Randolph Close, Woking
Pyrford
2024/0091: Erection of a single-storey front extension, conversion of garage into habitable room and alterations to fenestration. Pentire, 17 Rivey Close, West Byfleet
2024/0081: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. Hawthorn, Elmstead Road, West Byfleet
2024/0075: Erection of a two-storey side extension and part single-, part two-storey rear extension. Proposed first-floor rear terrace following alterations to existing roof terrace. Addition of one front dormer window and one rear dormer window with partial loft conversion, insertion of four front roof lights and one rear roof light. Alterations to rear patio and fenestration. Alterations to existing vehicular access and creation of new pedestrian access. Elmwood, Elmstead Road, West Byfleet
2024/0012: Listed building consent to replace polycarbonate roof panels to conservatory with glass panels. Abbey Cottage, Pyrford Road, Woking
2024/0088: Erection of a single-storey rear extension, alterations to roof and raising of ridge height, changes to fenestration. Westlands, Oakcroft Road, West Byfleet
2023/1017: Erection of a two-storey side extension, changes to first floor and changes to roof design. Formation of a new vehicular access. Alterations to fenestration. 31 Pine Tree Hill, Pyrford